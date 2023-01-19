Nigeria will ultimately center of destination for Medical Tourism – Dabiri-Erewa

The Nigeria healthcare system will ultimately become a centre of medical hub with a major investment deal coming to the country, through the establishment of the Africa Medical Centre for Excellence (AMCE).

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) stated this in Abuja while receiving Mr. Brian Deaver, the CEO, AMCE and his team who paid her a courtesy call on Wednesday in her office.

The NIDCOM boss said that with the volume of medical facilities planned for the center, it will go a long way to reduce brain drain of medical professionals and be a game changer in medical tourism. He noted that a number of Nigerian healthcare professionals were starting to invest in the sector in Nigeria. According to Dabiri-Erewa, having NiDCOM on board as a partner will assist draw in Nigerian medical professionals who are working abroad to benefit from their knowledge and capacity-building. “With the assemblage of this wonderful team, I am optimistic that the project is already a huge success. I, therefore, assure you of our support and partnership in this regard”, she said.

She continued by saying that if the project’s goal and objectives are fully carried out as planned, it will not only improve the state of Nigeria’s health sector today but also turn it into a popular destination for medical tourists. However, she suggested that there should be plans in place for the care of those who are less fortunate in society, ensuring that all human groups have access to the facilities. Dr. Aisha Umar, the Chief Medical Officer of AMCE, was recently appointed, and Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa used the occasion to congratulate her and call her one of the best in the medical field. The NiDCOM Boss assured the group that the Commission would be willing to collaborate with the AMCE group and that a Technical Committee will be established in that regard. The initiative is a world-class medical service hub intended to provide effective health care delivery in Nigeria, notably in cancer and cardiovascular-related therapies, according to Mr. Brian Deaver, the CEO of AMCE, who earlier introduced his team of experts. He claims that the construction of the Center in Nigeria will stop the projected $6 billion per year flow of foreign medical tourism. Deaver stated that more than 1000 Nigerian medical and non-medical professionals will be hired for the project, which is now ongoing in Nigeria. He claimed that the facility, one of many top-notch cancer treatment and diagnosis facilities being developed in Nigeria with more than $700 million in funding backing from an Afrexim bank, will be of the highest caliber. In keeping with this, Dr. Aisha Umar, Chief Medical Officer of AMCE, stated that the organization has been enthused about working with Africa in Healthcare delivery with the pilot company in Abuja, Nigeria in the next two years as well as offering top-notch training for medical staff.