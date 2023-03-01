NigeriaElections2023: Lawan congratulates Tinubu and Shettima on their victory

President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima have received congratulations from Senate President Ahmad Lawan for winning the election.

In a statement released by Lawan on Wednesday, he said that the result proved Nigerians have confidence in the APC and its candidates.

I congratulate the incoming president, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the incoming vice president, His Excellency Kashim Shettima, on their tremendous victory in the presidential election on Saturday.

“The Election was closely contested on all fronts, therefore this win is exceedingly sweet and will be savored for a long time by our great party, the All Progressives Congress, our followers throughout Nigeria, and lovers of democracy throughout the world.”

“This victory confirms the confidence of the Nigerian people in our great party, the APC, and its candidates,” he continued. But maintaining the steady advancement of our beloved country, Nigeria, while adhering to the party’s agenda, is also a problem for us.

“With their votes, Nigerians have unmistakably expressed their support for the Agenda and the Renewed Hope Accord that you, our flag bearers, delivered during the elections. We are certain that you will competently and faithfully carry out that Commitment given your sterling track records in public service.

Lawan also praised the president, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), for ensuring fair competition for all candidates and for upholding the independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He also expressed his congratulations to the lawmakers who were elected to the 10th Assembly in the just-completed election.

Additionally, he gave the President-elect his word that the Ninth Assembly will assist them in their final hours.

“I join my fellow senators-elect and honorable members-elect of the House of Representatives in celebrating their victory at the polls,” he added.

“I want to reassure the President-elect that the Ninth National Assembly will fully cooperate with and assist the transition process until the conclusion of our term on June 11, 2023.

“I am also confident that the 10th Assembly would provide the incoming Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration with a similar level of collaboration and support to carry out its mission to the Nigerian people,” the speaker continued.

“To my dear colleagues of the incoming 10th Assembly, please remember that all eyes are now on you because Nigerians are anticipating what you have in store for the country,” he continued.

“Building a nation is going to involve enormous work. But these responsibilities can be completed with tenacity and patriotism.