NigeriaElections2023: Ondo PDP Rep candidate slams INEC of disregarding court order

Gbenga Kolawole, the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate for the House of Representatives in the federal constituency of Akoko South-East and South-West in Ondo State, challenged the results of the election last Saturday.

The All Progressives Congress’ Mr. Adegboyega Adefarati was named the election’s victor by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

According to the results, the APC candidate received 25,874 votes, while the PDP candidate received 18,403 and the SDP received 4,560.

Tayo Omololu, the PDP Campaign Council spokesperson for the federal constituency, stated in a statement that the declaration was made in violation of the Federal High Court’s February 17, 2023 order.

He said that the court had ruled that the APC did not have a candidate in the Akoko South-East/South-West Federal Constituency, prohibiting both the APC and its candidate from running in the general elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission was prohibited from working with the APC in any way during the election for the house of representatives, according to the statement.

The party urged the INEC to name Kolawole as the winner of the election because he received the most legitimate votes and not the APC candidate, who according to the decision of the Federal High Court was not a candidate in the election.