NigeriaElections2023: PDP wins Kaduna Reps, Senatorial seats

In Kaduna State’s presidential and National Assembly elections held on Saturday, the Peoples Democratic Party won all three Senate seats.

Out of the state’s 16 House of Representatives seats, 10 were won by the main opposition party.

Lawal Usman of the PDP won the Central North Senatorial district seat with 225,066 votes, defeating Abdullahi Sani of the All Progressives Congress, who had previously served as the governor’s chief of staff and commissioner for budget and planning.

Ibrahim Sani, a candidate for the Labour Party, received 87,510 votes, placing him third, while Umar Tijjani, a candidate for the New Nigeria Peoples Party, received 24,395 votes, placing him fourth, according to the returning officer, Prof. Haruna Adamu of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Senator Uba Sani of the APC won the Kaduna Central Senatorial district.

The PDP also won the Kaduna North Senatorial District thanks to the victory of Khalid Mustapha, who took out APC incumbent Suleiman Kwari.

During the results announcement in Zaria, the INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Saleh Ado, stated that Mustapha received 250,826 votes, defeating Kwari, who received 190,008 votes.

Sidi Bamalli of the Labour Party, according to him, received 28,418 votes, whereas Adamu Rabi’u of the Social Democratic Party received 315.

In the Kaduna South Senatorial District, Sunday Katung, a former member of the House of Representatives, won the seat for the PDP.

Katung received 138,246 votes, defeating Michael Auta of the LP, who received 101,479 votes, and was his closest rival.

In Kafanchan, INEC Returning Officer Prof. Abdullahi Dalhatu announced the district’s results.

Among the state’s 16 House of Representative seats, the PDP also won 10 seats, followed by the APC with 4, and the LP with 2.

Makarfi/Kudan federal constituency, Sabon Gari federal constituency, Soba federal constituency, Ikara/Kubau federal constituency, Jema’a/Sanga federal constituency, Kauru federal constituency, Kagarko/Kachia federal constituency, Zangon Kataf/Jaba federal constituency, and Igabi federal constituency were among the seats won by PDP.

Birnin Gwari/Giwa federal constituency, Kaduna North federal constituency, Lere federal constituency, and Zaria federal constituency were all won by APC candidates.

Kaura Federal Constituency and Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency are the two seats won by the Labour Party.