Once the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Olubiyi Fadeyi, was proclaimed the victor of the election, the Senate’s spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Basiru, who was competing on the APC platform, lost his campaign for reelection.

With 134,229 votes, Fadeyi was re-elected, while Basiru received 117,609.

The Labour Party’s Oyebode Babalola received 2,292, according to the results announced by Prof. Ibraheem Usman, the collation officer for the Osun Central Senatorial District on Sunday in Osogbo.