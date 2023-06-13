Nigerian authorities restore immigration documents of Seplat Energy CEO, Roger Brown

Seplat Energy has announced that the Ministry of Interior and the Nigeria Immigration Service have restored the Working Permit, Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (“CERPAC”) and other Visas for the entry or stay in Nigeria (“Immigration Documents”) of the Company’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Roger Brown.

The Company previously announced that the Immigration Documents were withdrawn by the Ministry, following false allegations of racism, unfair prejudice, discrimination and improper immigration status made by certain individuals parading as “concerned workers and stakeholders of Seplat Energy Plc”.

The Company cooperated fully with the verification checks conducted by the Immigration Authorities, which resulted in the restored immigration status of Roger Brown.

In view of the restored Immigration Documents, Brown can now validly enter, work, and stay in Nigeria and today has resumed his position as CEO of Seplat Energy.

The Board and Management of Seplat Energy Plc are pleased that Brown has resumed in his role as CEO, as the Company continues to make strong strides in delivering its 2023 operational targets.

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rulebook of the Nigerian Exchange, 2015 (Issuer’s Rule).