Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law, pays tribute to his late mother

Nigerian actor and stand-up comedian, Lawrence Oluwaseyitan Aletile, popularly known as Seyi Law, on Wednesday, mourned the loss of his mother.

The stand-up comedian laments her passing on his Instagram page, saying she was left out in the cold because he wasn’t there to protect her.

Seyi also asserted that she would stick by him throughout his entire life. When he abandoned her, he added that he was sorry and prayed to God for her forgiveness and joy.

He wrote, “My mother slept in the cold I couldn’t cover her. My mother followed me all my life and I left her alone. Oh, Iya Seyi I’m so sorry death took you from me.

“You were the beauty on which the candle of my life was built. My Gold has gone with the sunset and that lovely smile is not to be seen anymore.

“God, I can’t, but praise you in everything. Thank you, Heavenly Father.

Please forgive my mother and celebrate her. She suffered and yet, showed kindness and the goodness of her heart never stopped.

“Rest on my mother we love you, Mama rere.”