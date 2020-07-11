Nigerian woman advertised for sale on Facebook in Lebanon returns home

Peace Ufuoma, a Nigerian lady, who was advertised for sale on Facebook by Wael Jerro, a Lebanese, has departed Lebanon and on her way back to Nigeria.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), said on Saturday Ufuoma and 28 other Nigerians have boarded a flight heading for Nigeria.

“29 Passengers just departed from Lebanon. And guess what? Temitope, who was left behind last time, accused of murder is on board. And so is Peace Buhari, the girl who was put on sale on FB and rescued by the Nigerian mission,” she tweeted.

Dabiri-Erewa also thanked Houssam Diab, Lebanese ambassador to Nigeria for facilitating “a free flight for the 29 girls”.

Ufuoma was rescued after Jerro put her up for sale for $1000 on Facebook.

He shared the passport of the lady to ‘Buy and Sell in Lebanon,’ a group on the social media platform, alongside a post written in Arabic, calling for buyers.

Jerro was arrested by the Lebanese government after the post sparked outrage on social media.