Nigerians chose well in Tinubu, he was the best candidate – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigerians have chosen well in electing Bola Tinubu as the next president of the country.

The president, in his farewell broadcast on Sunday, said Tinubu was the best among the presidential candidates who contested the 2023 election.

On Monday, Tinubu, the winner of the February 25 presidential election, is expected to be sworn into office.

In his speech, Buhari congratulated Tinubu for achieving his dream of being the president of the country.

He said the president-elect’s passion for excellence, competence and fairness will propel the country to higher levels.

“To my brother, friend and fellow worker in the political terrain for the past ten years — Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

“I congratulate you on the realisation of your dream, which was propelled by a burning passion to put Nigeria among the leading nations of the world.

“You have indeed worked for this day and God has crowned your efforts. I have no doubt that your passion for excellence, reliance on competence, fairness in relationships, commitment to equity, loyalty to the country and desire for Nigeria to be globally relevant would come through for you, under God’s guidance, as you lead our country to levels higher that I am leaving.

“You are the best candidate among all the contestants and Nigerians have chosen well.”

The outgoing president said he is fulfilled that his administration started the “rebirth” of Nigeria.

Buhari added that he is confident that he is leaving Nigeria better than he met the country in 2015.

“As I retire home to Daura, Katsina state, I feel fulfilled that we have started the Nigeria rebirth by taking the initial critical steps.

“I am convinced the incoming administration will quicken the pace of this walk to see a Nigeria that fulfils its destiny to be a great nation.

“I am confident that I am leaving office with Nigeria better in 2023 than in 2015.”