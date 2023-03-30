Nigeria’s public debt stands at N46.25trn

By
Adejoke Adeogun
-
0
Zainab Ahmed, the minister of finance, budget and national planning
Zainab Ahmed, the minister of finance, budget and national planning

The nation’s public debt stood at N46. 25 trillion, as at the end of December 2022.

According to the Debt Management Office (DMO), which released the data, this afternoon, the figure accounted for the total debt owed by the federal and state governments, as well as, the Federal Capital Territory.

The debt position as at December 2022 was about N6.69 trillion (22.47%) higher when compared to the end December 2021 figure which was N39. 56 trillion

The DMO said that the debt figure under review was 23.20% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), indicating that it was well within the limits set by both the federal government and international orhganisations.

It said, “The ratio of 23.20% is within the 40% limit self-imposed by Nigeria, the 55% limit recommended by the World Bank/International Monetary Fund, and, the 70% limit recommended by the Economic Community of West African States.”

Previous articleGov. Dapo Abiodun, Deputy, House of Assembly members-elect receive Certificates of return
Next article“Next four years will be more rewarding,” Sanwo-Olu declares as governor, deputy pick INEC certificates

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.