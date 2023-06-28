Nigeria’s weight beyond an ordinary person, Tinubu needs prayer – Gbaja

Femi Gbajabiamila, chief of staff (COS) to President Bola Tinubu, says no ordinary human being can carry the weight of Nigeria except with the help of God.

Gbajabiamila, who spoke on Wednesday after observing the Eid al-Adha prayer in Lagos, asked Nigerians to always pray for Tinubu.

The former speaker of the house of representatives said it is a “difficult time for Nigeria” but expressed optimism that the country would weather the storm.

“It is a difficult time for Nigeria but we will turn that corner. What the president needs from you today and tomorrow is your prayer,” Gbajabiamila said.

“The weight of Nigeria is not the weight any normal or ordinary human being can carry except with the help of Almighty Allah.

“It is evident therefore that Almighty Allah is with our president. He is carrying the weight for him.”

Earlier, Tinubu said Nigerians must make “sacrifices” for the prosperity of the country.

The president said Allah would not burden the country with what it cannot bear, adding that Nigerians must live together with joy, without recourse to tribalism.