Nmecha joins Borussia Dortmund as Bellingham’s replacement

Wolfsburg midfielder, Felix Nmecha, has joined rivals Borussia Dortmund on a permanent deal.

Dortmund secured the signature of the 22-year-old midfielder following the departure of midfield maestro, Jude Bellingham to La Liga giants, Real Madrid in June.

Nmecha penned a five-year deal with The Black and Yellows.According to transfer market expert, Fabrizio Romano, the deal was worth €30 million, including add-ons.

Nmecha scored two goals in 36 appearances for Wolfsburg across all competitions.

He received his maiden call-up to the German senior national team in March 2023.

