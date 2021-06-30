Nnamdi Kanu was arrested in Kenya, says brother

Kingsley Kanu, brother of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), says the separatist leader was arrested in Kenya.

In a statement shared on Wednesday, Kingsley said his brother was detained while visiting Kenya and “handed over to the Nigerian authorities who then flew him to Nigeria”.

Abubakar Malami, the attorney-general of the federation (AGF), said on Tuesday that the IPOB leader was “intercepted through the collaborative efforts of Nigerian intelligence and Security Services.”

He did not state where the separatist leader was arrested, but it was learnt that Kanu, who is based in the UK, was lured to an African country with a promise of cash donations and was then picked up.

Security sources informed TheCable that he was tracked through some members of IPOB who were recently arrested following a massive military operation in the south-east.

Kingsley said Kanu has been “subjected to the most serious violations of international law” because of his quest for self-determination.

“Whilst visiting Kenya, Nnamdi Kanu was detained and handed over to the Nigerian authorities who then flew him to Nigeria,” he said.

“My brother has been subject to extraordinary rendition by Kenya and Nigeria. They have violated the most basic principles of the rule of law. Extraordinary rendition is one of the most serious crimes states can commit. Both Nigeria and Kenya must be held to account. I demand justice for my brother, Nnamdi Kanu.”

He asked the British High Commission in Nigeria to “insist upon my brother’s immediate release.”

“They must guarantee his safety and security. Nnamdi Kanu must be returned home to the UK to his wife and his sons who live here,” he said.