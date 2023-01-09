No better way to start a new year than to acknowledge glory of God – Ekiti first lady

First lady of Ekiti State, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji on Sunday joined the Lagos State First Family, Mr. Babajide and Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu at this year’s Lagos State 2023 Thanksgiving service held at Tafawa Balewa Square.

The thanksgiving service also commemorated the birthday of the Lagos First Lady and Dr. Oyebanji was so delighted to share the moment with her.

Also in attendance was the wife of Ogun State Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun and many leading lights in the Lagos State Christian family.

As she said last week when Ekiti State held a similar event, the First Lady restated the fact that there was no better way to start a new year than to acknowledge the glory of the Almighty God as well as committing the new year unto His hands.

While congratulating Governor Sanwo-Olu and people of Center of Excellence for starting the new working year in the best manner, she rejoiced with the Governor’s wife, Dr. Ibijoke on her birthday and wished her all the best this new year.