Non-indigenes hail Obaseki’s infrastructural devt in Edo, reaffirm support for governor’s second term bid

A coalition of ethnic nationalities in Edo State under the aegies of Edo Non-Indigenes Vanguard has applauded Governor Godwin Obaseki, for providing impactful and purposeful leadership in the state, arguing that the developmental strides recorded by his administration in the last three years and seven months must be sustained beyond 2020.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, the group’s spokesman, Patrick Osuji, said the Obaseki-led government has shown uncommon zeal in pursuing an industrialisation roadmap that is transforming the state into an investment haven for big-ticket projects.

According to him, “Governor Obaseki is working tirelessly to transform the state and we urge him to continue with his people-oriented and transformational projects and reforms. He has the support of the majority of the people and no one can stop him.

“We’re proud of his achievements in the last three years and seven months, as he has brought governance closer to the people. As non-indigenes, we are impressed with his landmark achievements in various sectors of the state. We’re from various parts of the country and know what is going on in our home states and what he has done for the people here. Obaseki is a blessing to humanity and Edo people; we’re reaffirming our support for the governor to enable him continue his giant strides in the state.”

Osuji added: “His achievements are there for everyone to see. Even as visitors, we can clearly see all the projects the government has embarked upon which have touched the lives of Edo people positively.

“These projects cut across various sectors of the state. Projects like the reconstruction of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, construction of roads and schools, impactful reforms in the education sector, building of Secretariat Complex and the prompt payment of workers’ salaries among others have endeared us to the governor and we’re confident that he will be reelected to consolidate on these projects.”

Secretary of the coalition, Musa Mohammed, reaffirmed that the non-indigenes are strongly behind the governor on account of his sterling performance in all sectors of the state.

“We are specifically happy over the elimination of harassment, double and over-taxation by thugs employed by the previous government. Now, we can go about our daily businesses without fear of harassment or intimidation.”

“The Hausa community in Edo is really satisfied with the performance of the governor and we will come out en masse on September 19, 2020 to show our appreciation to the governor”, Mohammed added.