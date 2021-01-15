NYSC releases postings for 2020 batch B stream II corps members

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has released postings for the 2020 batch B stream II corps members.

Shuaibu Ibrahim, the scheme’s director-general, broke the news on Friday at a sensitisation webinar for prospective corps members.

The DG said all NYSC approved camps across the nation will be accessible to corps members from Tuesday, January 19.

Ibrahim warned that the scheme won’t hesitate to decamp any corps member who fails to adhere to safety protocols as well as other measures prescribed by the presidential task force on COVID-19.

Corps members were also urged to check the NYSC online platform to know the states they have been deployed to.

“The 2020 Batch ‘B’ Stream II deployment have been released today, 15th January 2021. Prospective Corps Members should avoid travelling at night to the Orientation Camps,” the NYSC wrote on Twitter.

“PCMs travelling for distances (North to South or vice versa) should break their trip into two stages and avoid making one long trip that stretches into the night. PCMs should be security conscious as they travel.

“There will be Covid-19 test before entry into the camps. Therefore, all PCMs should register at the NCDC website, the link to the NCDC website is on the NYSC dashboard.”