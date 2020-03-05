Obasanjo’s commitment to Nigeria’s nationhood outstanding, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday hailed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his sacrifices for humanity, especially in Africa.

The President’s commendation was contained in a message he sent to Obasanjo on his 83rd birthday, where he said the ex-President’s commitment to Nigeria’s nationhood had been outstanding.

In a statement by his Special Adviser (SA) on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President prayed to God to grant Obasanjo longer life and strength so he can continue to serve the world.

“President Muhammadu Buhari sends warm greetings to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 83rd birthday on March 5, 2020, congratulating him for a life of courage, dedication and service to Nigeria, Africa, and humanity in general.

“President Buhari joins family members, friends and associates of the former President in celebrating the milestone, saying Chief Obasanjo’s commitment to Nigerian nationhood remains outstanding and commendable, while also underscoring his sacrifices for the continent, including standing up for democracy in many countries.

“As the former President celebrates the auspicious occasion, President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will grant him longer life, good health and strength to keep serving the nation and the continent,” the statement said.