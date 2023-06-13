Obaseki congratulates new Senate President, Akpabio

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Senator Godswill Akpabio on his election as President of the Senate.

Akpabio, who is the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress, had contested against the former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator-elect Abdulazeez Yari.

After a quick recess, Sani Tambuwal, the Clerk of the National Assembly, declared Akpabio the Senate President, having garnered 63 votes, leaving his rival with 46 votes.

In a statement released Tuesday, Obaseki congratulated Akpabio on his emergence as the new Senate President, expressing optimism that he would not fail.

He noted that with Akpabio’s wealth of experience, the 10th Senate is in good hands.