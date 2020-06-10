Obaseki graduated from our university, says UI

The management of the University of Ibadan (UI) has confirmed that Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, graduated from the institution.

Olubunmi Faluyi, the registrar of the university, disclosed that the governor attended and graduated from the institution in a statement on Wednesday.

“Mr Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, the Governor of Edo State graduated from the University of Ibadan where he studied Classics,” the statement read.

“Obaseki gained admission to the University in 1976 and graduated in 1979 with a Second Class Honours, Lower Division. Records of his Admission and Graduation are intact in the archives of the University.”

A suit was filed against Obaseki over the allegation of certificate forgery. The governor dismissed the suit.

On Tuesday, Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), asked the party’s screening committee to investigate the allegation.

“Someone should approach the UI and end this matter once and for all. If the certificate Obaseki parades is that of the UI, find out how did he pass senate screening of those days? I’m aware that in those days when this man never dreamt of becoming a governor, every student, no matter your status or your family name, must pass the screening,” he said.

“It is done every third term at the UNN (University of Nigeria Nsukka), then we ran terminal not semester programme. The final screening was in the third year, before you go in for your final year.

“How comes the UI allowed him then. Did he do a remedial? which was not unlikely. These are questions. Many came in especially in education and linguistics, did remedial for one year and if the result was good, gained direct entry and graduated three years after.’’

Obaseki and Oshiomhole have been at loggerheads — and things are heating up as the Edo governorship election scheduled for September 19 approaches.

The APC chairman is propping Osagie Ize-Iyamu for the Edo governorship ticket. And he relocated the party’s secretariat in Edo ahead of the primary election — an action that is being challenged by the APC faction loyal to Obaseki.