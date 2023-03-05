Obaseki, Oshiomhole dispute over the alleged impeachment of the Edo governor

Crusoe Osagie, the special adviser to the governor of Edo State on media projects, claims that the recent remarks made by the former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, regarding the outcome of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the elections for the Edo State House of Assembly expose Oshiomhole’s cunning plot to remove Obaseki through impeachment.

Osagie reaffirmed his faith in the Edo people in a statement on Sunday, saying that, like in 2020, they would turn out in large numbers to support the Peoples Democratic Party and elect a PDP-controlled House on Saturday, March 11.

“The recent declaration by the former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, on the outcome of governor Godwin Obaseki in the Edo State House of Assembly polls exposes his devious scheme to remove the current governor through impeachment,” stated Osagie.

“However, we are confident that the Edo people will once again rise up in defense of the governor at the polls on Saturday, March 11, vote en masse for the Peoples Democratic Party, and elect a House controlled by the PDP, as it did in 2020 when they stood with the governor in the face of bullying and intimidation by Oshiomhole and his paymasters.

“Obaseki has never put his trust in a godfather or a man. He has put his trust in both God and the populace.

But, Obaseki is afraid of the impending effects of his reign of terror, according to Victor Oshioke, chief media adviser to Oshiomhole.

He declared, “Godwin Obaseki is a corrupt politician with openly repugnant values. Any group, location, or person he is associated with suffers contamination and destruction.

“He has presided over Edo State like Herod for almost seven years. utterly indifferent to the hopes, frustrations, and cries of the electorate.

“But, on February 25, 2023, the electorate of Edo resoundingly rejected him and his PDP party in elections for the presidency, the senate, and the house of representatives. The Edo State PDP failed to gain any seats in the national assembly for the first time since democracy was restored in 1999, which was directly related to Godwin Obaseki’s cantankerous, heinous, and careless use of state authority to intimidate, repress, terrorize, and impoverish our people.

Oshiomhole is not God, he said, and neither is any man. He has never claimed to have divine authority, thus the electorate is the only one who may choose or install members of the House of Assembly.