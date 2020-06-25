Obaseki to emerge PDP candidate for Edo guber as only opponent steps down

Kenneth Imasuagbon, an aspirant in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary poll for the Edo state governorship election, has withdrawn from the race.

Imasuagbon announced he was stepping down on Thursday just as the primary election was about to commence in Benin, the state capital.

He was the only opponent of Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, who is believed to have the support of the party’s hierarchy in his reelection bid.

Imasuagbon, who has been a governorship aspirant in Edo on at least five occasions, stepped down for Obaseki after he was pressured by the leaders of the party.

He had earlier said on Thursday that some of the leaders have “pleaded” with him to step down for Obaseki, but that he was still consulting with his supporters.

If he is nominated as PDP candidate, Obaseki will be contesting the governorship election against Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the APC candidate, in what is considered a rematch of old foes as both were the frontline candidates in the 2016 election.