Obi burning with passion for people’s welfare – Cleric, hails COVID-19 palliative initiative

Vice Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Petert Obi, has been praised for his selfless lifestyle of charity, integrity and his burning desire to improve the welfare of the people.

The Territorial Envoy of Salvation Army, Levi Muonagor, showered praises on Obi when a Coronavirus Palliative Committee from the former Anambra State Governor visited Salvation Army, Anambra West Headquarters, Onitsha, on June 9, 2020.

Describing Obi as a man who has the interest of the people at heart, Muonagor said Obi never failed to reach out to those in need.

“I have known Mr. Peter Obi for many years and I cannot but admire his selflessness. Giving to those in need and putting others first are just part of his nature,” Muonagor said.

The Territorial Envoy extolled Obi’s virtues of integrity, financial prudence and political accountability saying: “They are qualities of a true leader whose aim is to serve the people.

“If there is one virtue I have from Mr. Peter Obi, it is accountability and financial prudence. He holds these virtues dear to his heart and he preaches them to everyone close to him.”

Earlier, the Coronavirus Palliative Committee from Peter Obi, headed by Former Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Prof. Stella Okunna, handed over relief materials to the Church for their most needy members.

Prof Okunna explained that Obi decided to engage in massive distribution of palliatives because he understands the level of hardship imposed on the people by the coronavirus pandemic. Okunna said: “All Obi asks for is that the church prays for the world especially our country Nigeria, that the pandemic will soon be a thing of the past.”

Muonagor appreciated Obi for the COVID-19 intervention materials which he described as “a timely intervention from a man who understands the pains people are going through in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.” He promised that the least privileged people in the church for whom the palliatives were meant would definitely receive them as intended by the donor.

Other members of the Committee are the former Commissioner for Information, Anambra State, Chief Joe Martins Uzodike; Fmr. Commissioner for Housing, Anambra State, Engr Patrick Nky Obi; and Special Adviser to Obi, Barr. Valentine Obienyem.