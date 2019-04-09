Obi calls for probe of Imo Airport fire incident

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Peter Obi, has lamented Monday’s fire incident at the Arrival Section of the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport Owerri, Imo State, calling on the Federal Government to investigate the incident.

Recalling that the airport was single-handedly built by the Government and people of old Imo State, Obi called on the Federal Government “to immediately do everything necessary to determine the immediate cause of the arson, put in place measures to prevent such in future, as well as re-build the airport as compensation to Imo people that initially saw the project to fruition.”

The former Anambra State Governor said it was painful to watch the accompanied damage to the airport by the fire incident.

“This and similar incidents being witnessed in the country call for the intensification of efforts towards the protection of the few functional infrastructure in the country,” Obi said Tuesday morning via his media office.