Obi-Datti Presidential campaign calls for dismissal, probe of INEC boss

The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, has demanded for the dismissal of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, as well as his probe over his use of donour funds during the February 25, 2023, Election.

Director General of the Campaign Council, Otumba Akin Osuntokun, made the demand at a media briefing in Abuja, on Thursday.

Osuntokun explained that the INEC chairman had done sufficient damage to the nation’s electoral process and should to made to answer for his actions.

According to him, the arrest and ongoing prosecution of the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner for his actions during the last elections, should serve as template for Yakubu’s prosecution because what the Adamawa State REC did was what the INEC Chairman did on a national scale.

Osuntokun noted that reports from all election observer groups at home and abroad were unanimous in their reports that the election was greatly floored and the outcome of the Presidential election as declared by INEC fell short of international standards.