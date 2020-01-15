Obi donates computers, printers and generator to school

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, has donated 12 laptops with printers and a generator to power them to St. Patrick’s International Secondary School, Awka, Anambra State.

Presenting the facilities to the Senior Prefect of the school, Miss Nwamba Childera, on Tuesday, Obi called on Nigerians and all men of goodwill to assist schools in any capacity they could since, according to him, “contributing to the training of the children in school is one of the ways of contributing to nation-building.”

Encouraging the students to take their training seriously, Obi reminded them that education is the only endeavor capable transforming nations and taking people to the heights they never imagined in lives.

The former Anambra State Governor also encouraged them to remain focused in life and choose as role models, men and women that have values to impact such as Chimamanda Adichie and Prof. Chika Unigwe of Brown University.

The proprietor of the school, Bishop Paulinus Ezeokokafor, who spoke through his representative, Fr. Hilary Nwajagu, thanked Obi “for allowing God to be using him as a vessel for transforming the state.” Recalling Obi’s return of schools to the Church during his days as Anambra Governor, Bishop Ezeokokafor described it as the profoundest act since the creation of Anambra State.

Earlier, the Manager of the school, Fr. Celestine Aniekwe, told the students to consider themselves privileged for having Peter Obi in their midst. He encouraged them to listen intently to him for words of wisdom capable of reshaping their lives for Good.