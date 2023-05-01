Obi hails Nigerian workers, urges them to promote productive ideals of nation

The Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, has felicitated with Nigerian workers on the occasion of 2023 Workers’ Day celebration, while calling on them to hold unto those values that encourage productivity in the nation.

In his message to workers made available to newsmen, Obi encouraged Nigerian workers to see their jobs as channels for contributing to nation building. He explained that the nation would grow and develop more if Nigerians understand that the task of nation building was for everyone.

He argued that Nigeria was gifted with a hardworking workforce, desirous of the country’s development, adding that not minding poor workers’ welfare in the nation, the workers have continued to labour for the nation.

Obi encouraged the workers not to be disheartened by the many challenges that pervade the economic and political space of the nation today. He urged everyone to remain focused on building a more productive and prosperous nation, which, he said, were part of the offerings of the New Nigeria.

“I want to assure you that the forces of darkness that have held this nation down for long will not continue to have their way. We are determined to take back our nation for good and we are not giving up. I urge you all to remain steadfast. The sun of justice, peace and development will soon shine on our nation,” Obi concluded.