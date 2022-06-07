Obi urges sustained actions for environmental preservation

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Former Governor Peter Obi, has called on Nigerians and Nigerian leaders, at all levels of government, to desist from taking actions capable of degrading the environment, while putting in place measures, to ensure that the environment is preserved for healthy living.

Obi made the call on Monday in his Message to mark the World Environment Day 2022. He explained that certain environmental hazards, in many parts of the country, can be prevented if the people intentionally decided to protect the environment.

He condemned the unhealthy habits of indiscriminate disposal of wastes in drainage systems, along the roads and in water ways. He noted that open defecation is capable of causing an epidemic that will affect the lives of the people.

Obi called on governments to engage in sustainable actions geared towards preserving the environment. He pointed out that erosion control and afforestation are some of the key areas governments should focus on.

Recalling his days as the Governor of Anambra State, Obi said that the menace of erosion in Anambra State and other parts of the country was what birthed the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) under his administration. He encouraged governments to partner with such agencies targeted at preserving the environment before a healthier and happier living.

The World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 of every year.