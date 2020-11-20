Obi visits, condoles with Awgu Diocese over death of school children, presents school with N1m cheque

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, has condoled with the Catholic Bishop of Awgu Diocese, Most Rev J. I. Okoye, over the road accident that painfully claimed the lives of some staff and students of Presentation Nursery and Primary School, Awgu recently.

It will be recalled that a road accident had earlier claimed no fewer than 10 lives comprising staffs and students of Presentation Nursery and Primary School, Awgu when a heavy duty vehicle rammed into the school bus conveying the students.

Obi, who made a visit to the school on Wednesday, explained how saddened he was about the accident that claimed precious lives.

Obi said he understands the trauma associated with losing one’s friends or school mates. He recalled how he lost some of his friends to the cold hands of death during his school days at St Charles College, Onitsha. He condoled with the staff and students of the school and encouraged them to accept the loss as the will of the Almighty.

He further presented a cheque of N1 million to the school to help them step up their educational facilities.

Welcoming Peter Obi to Awgu Diocese, Bishop Okoye said they had accepted the accident as the will of God. He described Obi as a true leader who has the interest of the people at heart and shows empathy to people’s condition. He prayed God to give Obi the opportunity to do more for the country than he had done for Anambra State.

“Obi called to condole with us immediately he got the news of the accident. We appreciate him for sacrificing time to be here with us today,” Bishop Okoye said.

The Diocesan Secretary, Fr. Leander Ezeh; Cathedral Administrator, Fr. Emeka Nwadi and School Principal, Sr Udechukwu Chisomma, all joined voices to appreciate Obi, who they said had always played a fatherly role to them, with a prayer to God to bless him.