OGSG commiserates with Chiefs, Agura comminity over the transition of Agura of Gbagura

The Ogun State Government, on Thursday commiserated with the Chiefs and the Gbagura community over the transition of Agura of Gbagura, Alayeluwa, Oba Sabur Babajide Ishola Bakre.

Oba Bakre, who was the 9th Agura of Gbagura died on Wednesday, 14th June, 2023 at the age of 61.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi said: “The State Government, with heavy heart, announce the transition of Alayeluwa, Oba Sabur Babajide Ishola Bakre, the 9th Agura of Gbaguraland, on 14th of June, 2023. Oba Sabur Bakre was installed at Oke-Ido, Abeokuta on 21st May, 2019 by the State Government.

“He was one of the traditional rulers of the five sections of the Egbaland and under his jurisdictions are 72 townships.

“His Royal Highness was a highly respected and honoured monarch during his lifetime and his legacies will linger forever in the hearts of the family and the entire people of Gbagura.

“The State Government commiserate with the chiefs, the family and the entire Gbagura people, both home and abroad on this great loss of Kabiyesi.”