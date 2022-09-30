Ogun set to celebrate World Habitat Day on October 4

Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development (MPPUD) will celebrate the 2022 World Habitat Day on Tuesday, October 4, at the Obas’ Complex Auditorium, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta by 11.00 am.

A statement signed by the Commissioner in the Ministry, TPL Olatunji Odunlami indicated that the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun would be the Chief Celebrant of the occasion, with the theme: “Mind The Gap….Leave No One And No Place Behind”.

TPL Odunlami stated that the United Nations designated the first Monday of October every year as World Habitat Day, to reflect on the state of towns and cities and the basic right of all to adequate shelter while reminding the World of its responsibility toward shaping the future of cities and towns.

The Commissioner added that the theme would examine growing inequality and challenges in cities and human settlements, noting that a broad spectrum of stakeholders and citizens in the ‘Building Our Future Together’ agenda of the present administration had been invited to participate in the event.