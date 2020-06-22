Ogun suspends officials enforcing lockdown, after viral video of woman assaulted in LG office

Officials who were enforcing a lockdown order which led to an assault on a woman at the Ifo local government office in Ogun state have been suspended.

A Twitter user, @TeeBaibie, had posted a video of the local government officials trying to deflate her tyres on Saturday at Ojodu Abiodun area.

She said she had explained that they were not aware that they had crossed into Ogun state, but the officials refused to listen.

The geographical setting of Lagos and Ogun is such that both states share very close borders that are sometimes not clearly marked.

While Lagos has relaxed total lockdown for all days of the week, Ogun state still enforces lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays.

According to the woman, she had gone out with her husband to get some items for her daughter’s forthcoming birthday when she was stopped by the officers.

However, things escalated when the lady recording tried to ask the exact location of the local government office from a man, who was later identified by her as Mr Peter.

In a matter of seconds as she followed him, all the while recording, the said Mr. Peter turned sharply and raised his hands and legs in what appeared to be repeated slaps and a kick directed towards the person behind the camera.

The Ogun state government had responded to the video on Saturday, with a promise to investigate the “unpleasant development and sanction anyone that is culpable”.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Fola Salami, the transition chairman, Ifo local government, said the officer who assaulted the woman has been arrested, while other officers involved in the incident have been suspended until further notice.

“The attention of the Office of the Transition Chairman, Ifo Local Government, Ogun State has been called to a viral video that suggests a case of assault on a lady at Ojodu Abiodun Area of the Local Government,” it read.

“It came as a rude shock to me, when I saw the video of one of our officials enforcing the lockdown order with gross inhumane attitude. His attitude does not portray the humane nature popularly preached by Ifo local Government.

“On this note, I am suspending all officials involved without pay, until further notice.

“Rest assured, the public should be aware that all hands are on deck on this issue and whoever is found guilty will be dealt with decisively.

“Meanwhile, as at the time of this release, the primary official involved has been arrested.”