Ojulari Resumes as MD Of Weststar Associates

The Board of Directors of Weststar Associates Limited, Nigeria’s Authorized General Distributor for Mercedes-Benz, has announced the appointment of Mrs. Mary Ojulari as the new Managing Director of Weststar Associates Limited.

A statement issued by Marketing & Social Media Manager, Oluwatobi Abimbola explained that the new Managing Director has a successful history within “our organization and has played a key part in the company as CFO and Deputy Managing Director before”. Ojulari succeeds Mirko Plath.