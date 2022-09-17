Ojulari Resumes as MD Of Weststar Associates

By
Sally Moske
-
0

The Board of Directors of Weststar Associates Limited, Nigeria’s Authorized General Distributor for Mercedes-Benz, has announced the appointment of Mrs. Mary Ojulari as the new Managing Director of Weststar Associates Limited.

A statement issued by Marketing & Social Media Manager, Oluwatobi Abimbola explained that the new Managing Director has a successful history within “our organization and has played a key part in the company as CFO and Deputy Managing Director before”. Ojulari succeeds Mirko Plath.

