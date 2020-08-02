Ondo 2020: Pressure mounts on Jegede to pick Ajayi as running mate

More pressure has been mounted on candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo, Eyitayo Jegede, to pick Deputy Governor Hon Agboola Ajayi, as his running mate.

It was gathered that the pressure on Jegede was spearheaded by some PDP Governors over fears of Ajayi’s possible defection to the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Sources within the party said the Governors pushing for Ajayi claimed they want the party to go into the election a united family.

Besides the Governors, some members of the NWC of the PDP were said to have keyed into the project and might resort to imposing Ajayi as running mate if the plea option fails.

Ajayi was the first runner up with 657 votes at the PDP primary won by Jegede, who got 888 votes.

Last week, Jegede was said to have subtly rejected the choice of Ajayi when some party chieftains mooted the idea to him.

He was said to have insisted on picking someone he could trust.

A PDP chieftain in Ondo, who spoke in confidence to some journalists, said the PDP need to be united to defeat incumbent Governor Akeredolu.

The PDP chieftain said there was no basis for the rejection of Ajayi by Jegede. “Jegede must understand that Ajayi, despite he defeated him during the primary, is still a big favour and big fish in the politics of Ondo State.

“We must commend some of our party leaders, particularly some PDP governors and NWC members for their frantic efforts to stop Ajayi from dumping the PDP before the October election. They love the party, unlike those who are pushing Ajayi to go to another party to contest.”