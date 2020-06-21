Ondo deputy governor resigns from APC, joins PDP

Agboola Ajayi, deputy governor of Ondo state, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He tendered his resignation letter at the APC secretariat in Apoi ward 2, Ese Odo local government area of the state on Sunday.

Shortly after leaving the ruling party in Ondo, Ajayi moved to the PDP secretariat in his ward, where he obtained a membership card.

The development comes hours after the police prevented him from leaving government house, Akure.

Ajayi and some of his personal aides were trying to move out their properties from government house when they were stopped.

The police reportedly acted on instructions from Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo.

But Akeredolu has since distanced himself from the action of the police.

In a statement by Segun Ajiboye, his spokesman, Akeredolu described reports of his involvement in the saga as “absolute falsehood”.

He said while it is a normal practice in government for inventory of offices and residential quarters to be taken before an official leaves such premises, aides of the deputy governor insisted on leaving the premises with items wrapped in unclear ownership.

Ajayi and Akeredolu have since fallen apart and there are reports that he intends to run against the governor.

Ajayi dumped the APC two days after Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, dumped the ruling party for PDP.

Obaseki left the party following his disagreement with Adams Oshiomhole, suspended national chairman of the APC.