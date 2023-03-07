Ondo pensioners to receive a wage raise, per Akeredolu

Governor of Ondo State Rotimi Akeredolu has given his approval for the state’s pensioners’ pensions to increase.

This information was provided by the state’s head of service, Mr. Kayode Ogundele, in a statement released by the ministry’s press officer, Mr. Shina Adeyeye, and made accessible to our correspondent in Akure on Tuesday.

In the statement, Ogundele claimed that the governor’s permission was in line with the necessary adjustment brought on by the adoption of the nation’s 2019 national minimum wage.

The declaration read, “No less than 11,654 officers from the State Civil Service and 11,659 from the Local Governments’ Service who retired before January 1, 2020. The new permission would be advantageous for the current minimum wage regime’s effective date.”

While congratulating the state’s pensioners, Ogundele commended the governor for prioritizing the welfare of all state workers while also paying attention to the retirees’ needs.