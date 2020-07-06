Ondo SSG, Abegunde, resigns

The Secretary to Ondo State Government, Ifedayo Abegunde, has resigned his appointment. Abegunde who made this known, said his resignation takes effect today, Monday, July 6, 2020.

When asked, the former SSG said, “Yes, I did, this week; effective today (Monday). As a matter of fact, I’m about to speak to the Press.”

On the reason for his decision, Abegunde said, “When I speak, I will speak very clear and loud.”

The political atmosphere in Ondo is becoming interesting as the October 10 governorship election in the state draws nearer.

Earlier, the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, dumped the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s tent of the All Progressives Congress for the Peoples Democratic Party.

Nine aspirants including Ajayi were recently screened by the Yakubu Dogara-led PDP Screening Committee for the party’s primary slated for 22nd and 23rd of July, 2020.

The deputy governor has been embroiled in a number of faceoffs with the state governor who seeks reelection on the platform of the APC.