Ondo’s first female speaker gives birth at 54

By
Akinade Adepoju
-
0
Hon Jumoke Akindele
Hon Jumoke Akindele

The first female Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Mrs Jumoke Akindele-Ajulo, has delivered a baby.

She was said to have delivered the baby at the age of 54.

Akindele, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, who was in the Assembly between 2011 and 2019,  became speaker in 2014 and was removed in 2017.

She represented the Okitipupa State Constituency 1 in the Assembly.

The news of her newborn baby was broken on social media where friends and political associates were congratulating her .

A post on the Facebook page of one of her associates, Segun Odidi, wrote, “What God cannot do doesn’t exist.

“First Female Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly delivered a bouncing baby on Saturday.

“Her first fruit!! What a cheering news! i’m so happy for you big sis. Congratulations Rt. Hon Jumoke Akindele.”

Previous articleNigeria’s fiscal, debt pressures will increase if petrol subsidy isn’t removed – World Bank
Next articleWEMA Bank reports gross earnings of N131bn in 2022, declares dividend of 30 kobo per share

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.