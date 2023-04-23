Ondo’s first female speaker gives birth at 54

The first female Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Mrs Jumoke Akindele-Ajulo, has delivered a baby.

She was said to have delivered the baby at the age of 54.

Akindele, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, who was in the Assembly between 2011 and 2019, became speaker in 2014 and was removed in 2017.

She represented the Okitipupa State Constituency 1 in the Assembly.

The news of her newborn baby was broken on social media where friends and political associates were congratulating her .

A post on the Facebook page of one of her associates, Segun Odidi, wrote, “What God cannot do doesn’t exist.

“First Female Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly delivered a bouncing baby on Saturday.

“Her first fruit!! What a cheering news! i’m so happy for you big sis. Congratulations Rt. Hon Jumoke Akindele.”