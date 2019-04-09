Onnoghen’s exit hasn’t divided judges – Supreme Court

The Supreme Court said on Monday that the exit of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, had not caused any division among the judges.

Onnoghen reportedly resigned on Thursday barely 24 hours after the National Judicial Council submitted its recommendations to President Muhammadu Buhari after investigating the allegations of misconduct levelled against him.

A report on Sunday claimed that Onnoghen’s decision to quit had polarised the Supreme Court, but in a statement by its Director, Press and Information, Dr Festus Akande, the apex court dismissed the report.

The statement read in part, “There is no iota of truth in the story. The Supreme Court of Nigeria is one big, indivisible judicial family that is not in any way governed by religious, tribal or parochial influence or sentiments.”

It added, “For the umpteenth time, let it be known to all and sundry that no judicial officer is appointed on account of religious or tribal affiliation, hence the discharge of their Judicial obligations cannot be dictated by such extraneous considerations.

“As it has always been, the Supreme Court justices and the entire management are united, cohesive and indivisible in the quest to move the court to greater heights.”

Bauchi State-born Justice Tanko Muhammad has been heading the Supreme Court in an acting capacity since January 23 when Buhari suspended Onnoghen following an order of the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

Meanwhile, the Buhari Media Organisation on Monday slammed the Peoples Democratic Party leaders for defending Onnoghen when he was suspended.

In a statement by Niyi Akinsiju (coordinator) and Cassidy Madueke (secretary) the group said Buhari had proved that he acted in the interest of the country by suspending Onnoghen.

The statement read, “Nigerians all saw the manner the PDP leaders, including Atiku Abubakar ran from pillar to post before the election in a bid to defend Onnoghen.

“The party leaders even suspended their presidential campaign at that time for 72 hours just to be seen to be fighting perceived injustice, but discerning Nigerians knew they were playing to the gallery.”