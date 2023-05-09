Ooni to Atiku, Obi supporters: lay down your arms, support Tinubu

o the OONI of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Nigerians, irrespective of party affiliations, should support the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu after inauguration on May 29.

The foremost monarch spoke in Lagos while hosting a delegation from Kenyan President, William Ruto at his Lagos residence.

Oba Ogunwusi urged supporters of former vice president Atiku Abubaker and one-time Anambra governor Peter Obi to sheathe their swords in the overall interest of the country.

Atiku and Obi were candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) respectively in the February 25 presidential poll.

At the event were Kenya’s Chief of Staff Francis Koskie; Dangote Group Chairman Aliko Dangote; Propetrol Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Harry Ebohen; Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and a fintech executive Kunmi Demuren.

According to the royal father, a path forward with the Tinubu presidency regardless of political affiliations will create the right environment for investment.

He stressed that putting Nigeria on the right path to greatness should be a collective effort as the election has come and gone.

The Ooni said: “As the presidential inauguration approaches, I beseech you all, young and old, Obidients and Atikulates, hopeful and weary, amiable and passionate, to lay down your arms.

“There is no reason to waste time looking back; all we have is today and the future. Now is the time to embrace our diversity and uniqueness.

“We may differ in opinions and approaches to achieving a better Nigeria, but we all want a nation we can be proud of. Let us come together to support the vision of Asiwaju Gbogbo Ile Oodua.”