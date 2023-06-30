OPM’s Apostle Chibuzor hospitalised after collapsing at airport

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere,
The founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, has been hospitalised over an undisclosed illness.

An image of the cleric on hospital bed has since gone viral on social media platforms.

In another viral video seen by NewMailNG, the cleric was reported to have collapsed with many trying to resuscitate him.

A terse post on the church’s verified Facebook page reads: “Please let us all endeavor to put our Father in the Lord in our prayers.”

The apostle, well known for his philanthropic gestures, has been in the news of recent.

Many of his church members and followers have taken to social media to pray for the cleric’s health.

