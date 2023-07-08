OPM’s Apostle Chibuzor recovers after slumping at airport

Apostle Chibuzor who spent a number of days at the hospital, slumped at the airport last week with many trying to resuscitate him.

He also shared a photo of himself on a sick bed in the hospital.

The Apostle, well known for his philanthropic gestures, has been in the news of recent.

It was gathered that the cleric is in a resting phase after responding to treatment.

Since his hospital travail, many of his church members and followers held prayer sessions to intercede on behalf of the cleric’s health.

The church via its official Facebook page, shared multiple videos of members praying for the cleric.

A caption reads: “More than 620 students under OPM Overseas University Scholarship in ESM University, Benin Republic organized fasting and prayers today for the healing of the Icon Of Free Education, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere.”

Another one reads: “OPM Free School for Children born with Autism and Down Syndrome organized fasting and prayer for the healing of Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere the General overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM).”

Some Church members told our correspondent that the cleric had recovered, and resting.

A cleric who handled the church’s last programme monitored by The Nation, announced that “On Sunday (tomorrow), daddy will address the church, continue praying for him.

“He’s alright, he’s okay, he’s just resting because he has over-laboured himself,” he said.