Oshiomhole, Ambode, Dangote, others pay last respect to late Justice Obaseki

The late retired Supreme Court Justice, Andrews Otutu Obaseki, was on Friday laid to rest at his home in Benin City, as leaders from across the country extolled the virtues of the astute jurist.

The funeral service for the late Justice was held at St. Peters Anglican Church in Benin City, Edo State.

The mass followed the Service of Songs also held in his honour on Thursday evening at his residence in Benin City, where Venerable, Osaro Igbinosa, the Vicar of St Peters Anglican Church, described late Justice Andrews Otutu Obaseki as an astute and seasoned Justice who was fair in his dealings. “Papa was a compassionate man and the rallying point for the Obaseki family.”

Dignitaries present at the event included the Governor of Edo State and nephew of the deceased, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki; Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Kadiri Adjoto; and the President of Nigeria Football Association (NFA), Amaju Pinnick. Others were the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Barr. Osarodion Ogie; Chief of Staff to the Edo State Governor, Taiwo Akerele, Honourable Commissioners in the state and other top government functionaries.

Delivering his sermon at the Funeral Service on Friday, the Bishop, Anglican Diocese of Benin, Rev. Peter Imasuen, said everyone would one day give an account of their stewardship to the Almighty God. He said death was no respecter of persons as both the rich and poor would die one day, and urged the people to live in a way that will affect the society positively.

Reading from the Bible Book of Psalms, Chapter 23, Verses 3 and 4, the Bishop said those who would make heaven are those with clean hearts and not those who swear deceitfully, saying God will judge everyone according to their works on earth.

Gov. Obaseki said he was grateful to his late uncle for helping to preserve their family values like humility, fairness, hard work, honesty, uprightness, education and discipline.

The governor said his uncle stood for education and announced that the Obaseki family had decided to institute a scholarship scheme for 10 members of St Peters Anglican Church, the church the late Justice Andrews Otutu Obaseki attended while he was alive.

He said five of the scholarships would be given to outstanding indigent students in any secondary school in Edo State, two for students training to become teachers, one for a Priest undergoing training and two for students studying law.

Former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, said the late Justice was a judge who in his time delivered justice in its purest form.

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, who also graced the service, described him as a great leader and a legal icon who gave his all to the legal profession.

Other dignitaries at the funeral service were the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who was represented by Senator Francis Alimikhena; National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun; Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode; the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu; former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Chief Mike Oghiadomhe; Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Hon. Achuba Simon, amongst others.