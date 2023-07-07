Osimhen demands €7m to sign new Napoli deal

Victor Osimhen has demanded a salary of €7m annually to extend his current deal with Napoli.

Napoli, who have already opened talks to extend Osimhen’s contract, are keen on inserting a hefty €200m release clause in the new deal, Get Italy football news stated.

The Nigeria international helped the Partenopei win their first Serie A title in 33 years, and emerged the leading scorer in Italy’s topflight with 26 goals in 32 games in 2022/23.

His impressive form has seen him linked with moves to PSG, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Bayern Munich.

“A solution for the issue could be that Napoli will go close to meeting the wage demand of about €7m and will add a release clause of around €200m in his (Osimhen’s) deal,” the report stated.

“Shared image rights could also bring the parties close. Work is already going on in the right direction for this, with both parties trying to close a deal as quickly as possible.”

Sky Italia reports that a second meeting regarding Osimhen’s renewal has taken place between the club and the Nigerian’s representative, Roberto Calenda.

Calenda revealed Osimhen’s desire to renew his deal at Napoli, with both parties now keen on making sure that the 24-year-old stays for at least another season.

“There is still a lot of gap between the club’s offer and what the player demands, but Napoli know that they can’t lose more assets after the exits of Cristiano Guintoli, Luciano Spalletti and Kim Min-Jae,” Calenda said.

Meanwhile, Osimhen is Paris Saint-Germain’s main target if Kylian Mbappe leaves the club this summer, Football-Italia reports.

The 24-year-old Frenchman was set for a switch to Real Madrid last year, only to snub Carlo Ancelotti’s side and agree a new two-year deal at the Parc des Princes with the option of an additional 12 months.

The French champions have been left aghast after receiving a letter from Mbappe confirming that he would not take up the option to extend his contract until 2025, meaning that he could walk out of the door for nothing this time next year.

Despite his refusal to trigger the clause, Mbappe has insisted that he wants to stay put in Paris for the 2023/24 season, and he plans to make a decision on his future next summer.

On the other hand, PSG are reportedly working to sell the France international this summer, and a “shocked” and “disappointed” Al-Khelaifi has ruled out the possibility of Mbappe departing for nothing in 2024.

Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille in 2020 in a deal worth €75m. He has scored 50 goals in 83 Serie A matches adding seven in 11 Champions League appearances.

His current contract at the Stadio Maradona expires in June 2025.