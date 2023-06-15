Osimhen open to Napoli contract renewal

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, hasn’t closed the door on a contract renewal at Napoli, with his current deal set to expire in 2025.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio of SKY Sports, “The Nigerian has not closed the doors to a renewal, but it depends on the conditions. There is a relationship of great serenity between President Aurelio de Laurentiis and Osimhen’s party. Osimhen’s suitors also want to know the amount for a possible sale.”

After a successful season that has seen the Nigerian lift the Scudetto and claimy the highest goals scorer award, a move is on the cards with Old Trafford one of the likely destinations.

The Nigeria international’s impressive performance for the Petenopei last season has piqued the interest of some top European clubs, raising his value in the market to an all-time high.

According to reports from AreaNapoli, Napoli have received two offers from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain to secure the signature of the Super Eagles forward amid interests from Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Despite Napoli’s insistence on several occasions that their most prized asset is not for sale, Osimhen’s future looks more likely away from the Italian club next season.