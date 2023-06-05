Osimhen scores as Napoli end season with 2-0 win over Sampdoria

Goals from Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Simeone secured a 2-0 victory for Serie A champions Napoli over already-relegated Sampdoria on Sunday in their season finale.

Hosts Napoli finished a triumphant campaign with 90 points from 38 games, while Sampdoria ended bottom on 19 points.

The match was the final game for the two coaches, with Luciano Spalletti having announced his intention to take a sabbatical.

Sampdoria manager Dejan Stankovic announced just before kick-off that he would not lead the team in Serie B next season.

Osimhen, the league’s leading goal-scorer, sealed his remarkable season with 26 Serie A goals by converting a penalty kick in the 64th minute after being brought down by Nicola Murru.

Simeone fired a scorcher into the net five minutes from time.