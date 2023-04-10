Osinbajo, Abiodun, Osoba, other mourn late Ajibola

A former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Bola Ajibola has passed on in the early hours of Sunday, aged 89

He was reported to have died at a Lagos hospital

“Asalamaleikun, with very deep heart and Gratitude to Almighty Allah. Our Dad Prince Bola Ajibola departed this world over the midnight”, the statement announcing his death reads”

The body of the legal luminary arrived his Abeokuta residence at the Olusegun Obasanjo Hilltop Estate in an Ebony Casket, along with other family members at about 10:50 am on Sunday morning.

Amongst early callers at the late jurist in Abeokuta is former President, Olusegun Obasanjo who in a short interview with newsmen described the late Ajibola as a former school mate.

While expressing his sadness over the death of prince Bola Ajibola, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo said his personal interaction with the late legal chief as Special adviser would be indelible in his heart.

” Prince Bola Ajibola was someone I worked with as a special adviser when he was federal attorney general and one thing he demonstrated was his believe for Nigeria, and that one could serve in the public domain with integrity.

” I am sad that he is no more. As Segun, his first born has said that I am actually his first born. It’s a great honor that I know him and he mentored me.

On his own, Former Ogun state governor, Olusegun Osoba described the late prince Bola Ajibola as a passionate personality whose interest in education and law cannot be rivaled.

Osoba noted that Ajibola had to sell almost all his properties to set up a University, when the burden to contribute to the development of education in the country was rife.

“Ajibola was a thorough prince of Egbaland, who believes in the legacies of our forefathers.

“He invested everything he had into education and law in Egbaland, Nigeria and the World as judge of the world court in the Hague. We will miss him”, he added

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, also described the death of Prince Bola Ajibola as a big loss to the nation and judiciary, saying that his legacies in the judiciary, philanthropy and the educational development of Nigeria would never be forgotten.

Abiodun further described the legal icon’s death as saddening, devastating and the end of an era.

This was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Sunday in Abeokuta.

“The death of this illustrious son of Ogun State, a celebrated jurist and judicial activist, public intellectual and elder statesman, is a severe blow to all of us who knew him

“Words cannot adequately convey my heartfelt sorrow over Papa’s death, for he was a kind and beautiful soul who spread love to all who encountered him”, Abiodun said

The governor recalled that Prince Ajibola, after serving as President of the Nigerian Bar Association, also served as the nation’s Number One Law officer, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, before answering the call of higher duties at the International Court of Justice, The Hague.

“He was a jewel of the Law Profession and an accomplished judicial officer of prodigious hue. Baba was a go-getter who delivered on any assignment committed to his hands because of his belief that service should always come first.

“Besides, he was a great religious influencer and philanthropist who established the faith-based Crescent University in his hometown, Abeokuta.

“He not only supported but funded some other altruistic projects and promoted research and scholarship through his establishment of an Islamic co-educational institution, Crescent University, in Nigeria in 2005, and he served as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN). He was also the High Commissioner of Nigeria to the United Kingdom from 1999 to 2002.

“On behalf of the government and people of Ogun State, I commiserate with the immediate family of the deceased on this very huge loss. I also commiserate with President Muhammadu Buhari on the loss which signifies the dwindling class of sages in the country.

“I condole his bossom friend, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and all alumni of BBHS over the demise of a dependable ally and a loyal schoolmate and the Nigerian Judiciary over the loss of its greatest assets and Benchers. May the Almighty Allah grant the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the statement surmised.

During his interaction with media, Segun Ajibola, the first son of the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Prince Bola Ajibola described his father as a passionate personality whose interest is the unity of the country.

Speaking with newsmen at the deceased residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, Segun further stated that his father will be solely missed for his sense of humor, generosity and religious beliefs.

“As you can see, we are making all arrangements possible to lay him down for God almighty to take charge of this afternoon so that’s why we are all here making several efforts.

“We want to thank all those who have called us from far and wide, from the world courts, from across the country, from the north, from the east, all over, friends, family and a lot of people who our father has worked with over the years.

“Internationally, they have all heard about it and they have been calling us and sending us their best wishes. What we ask for is that all those who wish us well keep us in their prayers this day and the day ahead of us as we continue with all the efforts to give him a befitting burial.

“My dad was a very passionate person, very deep and highly religious in all the efforts he has made in establishing a university which has an Islamic flavor in terms of the Islamic center he has set up and the way he has conducted himself and his life within the tenet’s of the religion as well as he could possibly do.

“For us, as a father, he meant so many things, he was very loving, clearing but he was a strict disciplinarian, very firm and very tough, a thorough personality as he never allowed us to get out of hand in anyway he could help, and we remember him for his high level of humor.

“My dad was a extreme humorous person and generous to a fault, we are all beneficiaries of his love and his affection and his wisdom and discipline, we will miss him dearly without a doubt”, he added

On his own ,The Vice Chancellor of Crescent University, Abeokuta, a tertiary institution founded by the late legal luminary, Prof. Ibraheem Gbajabiamila who eulogies the attributes of the founder, says that his investments in the education cannot be forgotten.

“It is indeed a sad occasion for the nation we have lost an icon, we have to remember the service the proprietor Ajibola has provided to the nation.

“When he retired at 70, was when he decided to found a university as he was concerned about the loss of our students especially those traveling abroad when there are opportunities here as well.

“The number of students capability at that time and totally caring capacity of universities was only 350,000, so, when his license for a university was able to proceed to found Crescent University as a way of assisting other private universities.

“We still have a challenge in terms of the number of students sitting JAMB, how he is always concerned about that and of course he was concerned about brain drain”, the VC noted.