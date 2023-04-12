Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over this week’s meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This is as President Muhammadu Buhari is away in Madinah, Saudi Arabia for an eight-day state visit which began on Tuesday and will include an observance of Umrah (Lesser Hajj).

Wednesday’s meeting which commenced at about 10:00 am is being attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the President’s Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Also present are Ministers, Ministers of State and some presidential aides.

Before the meeting, Council members observed a moment of silence in honour of a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Bola Ajibola, who died at the age of 89.

Ajibola was also a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association from 1984 to 1985, former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and erstwhile judge at the International Court of Justice at The Hague.