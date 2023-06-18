Osun APC rejects elders’ caucus position on Aregbesola

The leadership of All Progressive Congress (APC), Osun State has distance its self from the resolve of its Elders’ caucus that ‘only genuine apology can return former minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola to the fold of the party.’

The party through its chairman, Tajudeen Lawal addressing the members and supporters of the party in Ilesha during the weekend at the homecoming reception and award for some former political office holders in Ijesaland maintained that those involved in members of the party who involved in anti-party during the last governorship and general election will be dealt with at the appropriate time.

He also urged its members not to lose hope, noting that with hard work and commitment, the party will take over governance at the state level in 2026. According to Lawal, “a statement credited to the elders’ caucus of the party that the immediate past Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, should seek genuine forgiveness to find way back into the party was not the position of APC in the state.

“We are the party and we know the members of our party. We know who voted for Tinubu and Oyetola during the last presidential and governorship elections. At the appropriate time, the party will come out with its resolution on the matter. We are not restructuring the party. The party is intact in Osun under Baba Bisi Akande and Gboyega Oyetola. At the appropriate time, we will reveal the plans we have for those who engaged in anti-party.

“I read what the Igbimo Agba of our party said but they are in the advisory role of the party. The party is going to say its position about it. People should just wait a little bit.”