Osun: Tinubu congratulates Gov. Adeleke, urges him to unite all

The President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has congratulated Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun over his victory at the Supreme Court.

Tinubu made his congratulatory message known in a statement by his spokesperson, Tunde Rahman, on Tuesday in Lagos.

The president-elect urged the governor to move quickly to unite the state.

He said with the apex court giving its verdict on the Osun governorship tussle, all must respect the judgment.

Tinubu also commended the immediate-past governor of the state, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, for discharging himself creditably during his first term

He thanked him for deepening democracy by pursuing his democratic rights peacefully to the end.

“I congratulate Adeleke over his declaration by the Supreme Court as the winner of Osun governorship election.

“The apex court in the land has spoken and all must obey its verdict. It is the right thing to do for democracy and rule of law to continue to thrive in the land.

“I commend the immediate past governor of the state for exercising his democratic rights as the constitution allows him to do so. Oyetola discharged himself creditably in office.

“He lost the office but did not lose his integrity and reputation as the governor who brought efficiency, transparency and accountability to the business of governance.

“Now the matter of the July 16, 2022 Osun governorship election has been brought to a close,” he said .

The president-elect, therefore, urged Adeleke to immediately settle down to work and continue from where the former governor left it.

Tinubu, also advised the governor to move to unite the state while urging the people of Osun to work for peace and progress in the state.