Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Mo Abudu, Kate Henshaw, others mark the launch of Shades of Beauty Med Spa & Oye Fashion in Lagos

Beauty entrepreneur, Omowunmi Owokoniran recently launched the second outlet of her highly-acclaimed aesthetic medical center and day spa, Shades of Beauty Med Spa located at 3 Gabby Adeosun, Lekki 1, Lagos.

Tailored to cater to a broad spectrum of aesthetic and advanced medical skincare needs, the med spa boasts a laser clinic, nail salon, massage stations, barbing salon, beauty product retail section, teeth-whitening stations, steam baths, and skin care clinic offering mesotherapy, chemical peels, skin infusions, and lipolysis procedures.

“Our approach at Shades of Beauty Med Spa has always been holistic, and that is clearly evident in our new outlet,” stated Omowunmi Owokoniran, Founder, of Shades of Beauty Med Spa. “We wanted to ensure that our clientele can get every service imaginable when they walk into the spa. We have fitted the spa with every convenience possible to ensure nobody is left out of the premium experience on offer. There is something here for everyone.”

Declared open by the former governor of Ogun State, His Excellency Gbenga Daniel; his wife, Yeye Olufunke Daniel; Chief Executive Officer of House of Tara International, Tara Fela-Durotoye, and media entrepreneur, Mo Abudu, the spa’s opening coincided with the launch of Oye, an opulent fashion outfit owned by vibrant entrepreneur, Kehinde Daniel-Williams. The outfit specializes in exquisite boubous and agbadas for the stylish woman.

Housed in the same building, the Shades of Beauty Med Spa and Oye offer their clientele unique options to treat their senses, relieve stress, and pamper themselves.

“Beauty is not superficial,” commented Kehinde Daniel-Williams. “It goes beyond tangible things to the intangible. At the same time, it is evident that tangible things including how we treat ourselves and what we wear actually have an impact on more important elements like confidence and esteem. With Oye and the Shades of Beauty Med Spa, we are offering everyone extraordinary ways to lift their spirits and have a wonderful time — thereby reinforcing intangible elements that matter.”

“This is why the walls at the Shades of Beauty Med Spa carry messages that remind our customers that they are beautiful, powerful, classy, worthy, and bold,” remarked Omowunmi Owokoniran.

Present at the grand opening were notable personalities including His Excellency Gbenga Daniel; former First Lady of Ogun State, Yeye Olufunke Daniel; Senior Pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo; media entrepreneur and Chairman of AW Network, Adebola Williams; Founder of Joy, Inc., and host of popular show #WithChude, Chude Jideonwo; leading producer and director, Chioma Akpotha; globally-acclaimed fashion designer, Lanre da Silva; CEO, ACT Foundation, Osayi Alile; President/Group CEO, Transcorp Plc, Owen Omogiafo; award-winning actress, Kate Henshaw; Comedian Chigurl, CNN Regional Editor, Stephanie Busari; Chief Executive Officer, House of Tara International, Tara Fela-Durotoye, and Chief Executive Officer, EbonyLife Group, Mo Abudu, amongst others.